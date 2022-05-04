Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 10,253 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,323,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.