Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,383 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.