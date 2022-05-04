Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

