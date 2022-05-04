Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,793 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

