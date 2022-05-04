Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.04. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 33.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $3,650,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

FOUR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 1,633,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.86. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $103.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

