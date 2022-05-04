Short Interest in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Grows By 26.7%

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 994,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after buying an additional 534,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,617,000 after purchasing an additional 189,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $5,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

