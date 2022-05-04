Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Increases By 25.5%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

FRD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,453. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $66.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

