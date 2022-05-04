Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Drops By 20.5%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IVFH stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
Innovative Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Food (IVFH)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.