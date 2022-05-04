Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Drops By 18.5%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 263.5 days.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. 2,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $107.02 and a 1-year high of $180.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

