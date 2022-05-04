Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Increases By 32.1%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NCPCF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About Nickel Creek Platinum (Get Rating)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

