Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 25.0%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 3,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. ROHM has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.93.

ROHM ( OTCMKTS:ROHCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

