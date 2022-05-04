Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Increases By 21.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of STSBF stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.