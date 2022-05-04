Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Increases By 21.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of STSBF stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. South Star Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.