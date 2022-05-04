Short Interest in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Rises By 16.8%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,858,000 after acquiring an additional 443,860 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.56. YETI has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.