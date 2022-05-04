Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 210 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 1,505,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,938. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

