Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.19. 11,387,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,453,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.