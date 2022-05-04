Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 8,081,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,332. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

