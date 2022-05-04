Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. 10,661,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

