Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orcam Financial Group acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 121,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

NYSE MDT traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

