Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,633,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of DUK traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.