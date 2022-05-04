Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SWDHF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
Skyworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
