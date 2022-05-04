Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,631,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SWDHF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Skyworth Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

Skyworth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.