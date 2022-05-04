SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,384. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 5.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

