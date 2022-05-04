SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMBK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

