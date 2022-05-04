Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) & CAE (NYSE:CAE) Financial Review

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 CAE 1 1 4 0 2.50

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.38%. CAE has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.05%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32% CAE 3.23% 6.49% 2.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and CAE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 526.23 $18.09 million N/A N/A CAE $2.26 billion 3.38 -$35.77 million $0.28 86.11

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats Solid Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. It has a strategic partnership with Volocopter GmbH to develop, certify, and deploy a pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing operations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

