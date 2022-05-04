Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 105,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 114,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

