Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 10,938 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,156,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,810,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

