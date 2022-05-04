SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,025,601 shares.The stock last traded at $62.31 and had previously closed at $61.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.52.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,291,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.