Splyt (SHOPX) Tops One Day Volume of $320,718.00

Splyt (SHOPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Splyt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Splyt has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splyt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00223126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00451996 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,495.65 or 1.83444505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Splyt Coin Profile

Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore

Splyt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splyt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splyt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splyt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splyt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.