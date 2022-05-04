Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,748. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $924.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

