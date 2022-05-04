Stealth Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (XST) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $587,175.63 and $282.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009578 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

