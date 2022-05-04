Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.