Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.41. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.10. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $885,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

