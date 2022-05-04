Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 568,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.4 days.

Shares of Stockland stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland (Get Rating)

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.