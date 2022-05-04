StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GLYC opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
