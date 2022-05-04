StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

