StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

OXBR stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

