StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
OXBR stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
