StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.