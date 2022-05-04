SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of SXC opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,214,947 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 453,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.