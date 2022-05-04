Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SNMYF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

