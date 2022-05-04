Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

SUUIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Superior Plus in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $8.77 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

