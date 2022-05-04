Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 1,332,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,067.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of SSREF stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $82.27 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

