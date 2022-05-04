TD Securities Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$160.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.50.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.87. The company had a trading volume of 78,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,515. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$129.38. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

