TD Securities Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$160.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.50.
Shares of TMX Group stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$131.87. The company had a trading volume of 78,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,515. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$129.38. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69.
TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
