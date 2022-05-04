TD Securities Lowers Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$49.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.80.

EIF traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,450. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.56.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.4799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

