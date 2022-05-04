Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $67.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.62.

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 25th.

TENB opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.35. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,386 shares of company stock valued at $15,398,846. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 203,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

