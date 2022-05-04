Terminix Global (TMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Terminix Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMX. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

