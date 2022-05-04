Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.60 ($6.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

TEZNY opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

