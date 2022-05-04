Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,251 shares of company stock valued at $370,018,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $43.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $952.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,039,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $986.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $988.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

