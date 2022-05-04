Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 16,190,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.