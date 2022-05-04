Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $173.67. 352,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,820. The stock has a market cap of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.