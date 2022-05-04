Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,154,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,350,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

