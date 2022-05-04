Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,343 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:FL opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.