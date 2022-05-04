Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,757 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Avnet by 8,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $22,726,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Avnet by 5,575.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 611,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after acquiring an additional 600,815 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Avnet by 672.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

